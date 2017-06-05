Tanzania: Mining Saga - Lobbyists Seek Sweeping Changes in Law

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania should review its Constitution to place the control of its rich mineral resources in the hands of the people, and not rely on government-negotiated contracts that have been found wanting, it has been suggested. Speakers at a forum to discuss the current standoff between the government and Acacia Mining company over the ban on export of mineral concentrates were in agreement that Tanzania has not benefited from the more than 20 years of gold and other minerals mining across the country.

