Tanzania: Mining Rot - Can Magufuli S...

Tanzania: Mining Rot - Can Magufuli Shake the Dust Off Ruling Party?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - As Tanzanians grapple with what exactly to make of the findings of two presidential committees tasked with investigating the mineral concentrates saga, the spotlight is now on the pair of hands that are accused of signing the bad deals that have caused the Treasury shocking losses in potential revenue. That Tanzania has had a raw deal in the mining sector is a public secret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC