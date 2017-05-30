Tanzania: Mineral Smelting Plant Inevitable - With or Without Investor - Govt
Construction of mineral concentrate smelter is scheduled to start soon to discourage export of raw minerals, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said here yesterday. He told the National Assembly that there are investors who have expressed interest in construction of the smelters in the country, affirming that the government is determined to either invite them or construct the facility on its own.
