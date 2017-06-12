Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Media Against Linking Mkapa, Kikwete in Mines Saga
Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli has warned the media against linking former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete with a report of the second team he formed to look into investment contracts in the mining sector and their economic impacts to the country. He issued the warning after he held talks with Barrick Gold Chairman Prof John Thornton at the State House on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC