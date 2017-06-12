Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Media Agains...

Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Media Against Linking Mkapa, Kikwete in Mines Saga

Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli has warned the media against linking former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete with a report of the second team he formed to look into investment contracts in the mining sector and their economic impacts to the country. He issued the warning after he held talks with Barrick Gold Chairman Prof John Thornton at the State House on Wednesday.

