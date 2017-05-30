Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Telecom Fir...

Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Telecom Firms to List or Quit

Friday Jun 2

President John Magufuli yesterday ordered licence revocation for mobile phone companies, which are reluctant to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange . President Magufuli directed the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority to act tough against the stubborn companies, emphasising that all mobile phone firms should float shares on the bourse.

Chicago, IL

