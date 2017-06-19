Tanzania: Magufuli Mourns Ruling Part...

Tanzania: Magufuli Mourns Ruling Party and Yanga Supporter 'Ali Yanga'

President John Magufuli has sent a condolence message to the family of Ally Mohamed , a staunch supporter of the ruling party CCM and Young Africans who died in a road accident in Dodoma on Monday. Popularly known as Ali Yanga, the deceased was an entertainer, supporter of the ruling party, Young Africans and the national football team whenever they played in and outside the country.

Chicago, IL

