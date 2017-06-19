Tanzania: Magufuli Accepts High Court...

Tanzania: Magufuli Accepts High Court Judge's Resignation Request

20 hrs ago

Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli has accepted the resignation request by Judge Mwendwa Judith Malecela, the State House confirmed on Tuesday. She first came in the spotlight in 2011 after she released on bail two Pakistanis, who stood trial for trafficking in 180kg of heroin worth over Sh6 billion.

Chicago, IL

