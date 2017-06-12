Tanzania: Loss Making Banks' Managers...

Tanzania: Loss Making Banks' Managers to Be Fired

1 hr ago

Managers of loss making state-owned banks will be fired if they will be proven to be the source of the problem, the Treasury Registrar, Dr Oswald Mashindano has said. Speaking during the inauguration of the TPB Bank, Mwanjelwa Branch here yesterday, the registrar said the government would not hesitate to fire top managers of the banks which will be running in losses.

