Tanzania: Legislators Endorse 2017/18...

Tanzania: Legislators Endorse 2017/18 National Budget

Members of Parliament overwhelmingly endorsed the 2017/18 national budget here last evening, with repeated calls from CCM legislators to deny development funds to constituencies whose representatives objected it. Out of 355 votes cast, 260 voters said Yes and 95 said No, with all opposition legislators voting for the negative, save for Magdalena Sakaya and Maftaha Nachuma .

Chicago, IL

