Tanzania: Legislators Endorse 2017/18 National Budget
Members of Parliament overwhelmingly endorsed the 2017/18 national budget here last evening, with repeated calls from CCM legislators to deny development funds to constituencies whose representatives objected it. Out of 355 votes cast, 260 voters said Yes and 95 said No, with all opposition legislators voting for the negative, save for Magdalena Sakaya and Maftaha Nachuma .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
