Tanzania: Legislator Wants Jakaya Kikwete to Account for Mining Sand Saga

Singida East Member of Parliament , Mr Tundu Lissu, has said former President Jakaya Kikwete should be the first one to be held accountable if the country is serious about doing justice with regard to people who erred in the way they handled Mining Development Licenses. This comes just one day after President John Magufuli's second probe committee found out that Tanzania has been ripped-off at least Sh108 trillion in mineral revenue by multinational mining firms during the past two decades.

