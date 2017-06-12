Tanzania: Legislator Wants Jakaya Kik...

Tanzania: Legislator Wants Jakaya Kikwete to Account for Mining Sand Saga

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Singida East Member of Parliament , Mr Tundu Lissu, has said former President Jakaya Kikwete should be the first one to be held accountable if the country is serious about doing justice with regard to people who erred in the way they handled Mining Development Licenses. This comes just one day after President John Magufuli's second probe committee found out that Tanzania has been ripped-off at least Sh108 trillion in mineral revenue by multinational mining firms during the past two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC