Tanzania: Koica Provides Vocational Skills to Street Urchins
KOREA International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with Hands on Science Organization Tanzania , Tanzania Rural Health Movement and the Mwanza Regional Library is implementing vocational education project to 130 street children in Mwanza City. The KOICA Country Director, Tanzania office, Mr Joonsung Park, told the 'Sunday News' here yesterday that the objective of the project is to create an ability to street children to sustain themselves in their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC