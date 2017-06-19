Tanzania: Koica Provides Vocational S...

Tanzania: Koica Provides Vocational Skills to Street Urchins

KOREA International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with Hands on Science Organization Tanzania , Tanzania Rural Health Movement and the Mwanza Regional Library is implementing vocational education project to 130 street children in Mwanza City. The KOICA Country Director, Tanzania office, Mr Joonsung Park, told the 'Sunday News' here yesterday that the objective of the project is to create an ability to street children to sustain themselves in their lives.



