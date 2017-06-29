Tanzania: Investment - Tanzania Investment Center Set to Ease Bureaucracy
In support of investors: President John Pombe Magufuli tests a new tractor when he officially opened URSUS assembling plant at Kibaha in Coast Region. WHILE small holder farmers and entrepreneurs often complain about lack of reliable markets for their produce, development stakeholders say there is no need of 'weeping 'since the fifth-phase government's industrialization initiative is set to wipe their tears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC