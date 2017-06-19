Tanzania: How Vitamins Can Save Tanza...

Tanzania: How Vitamins Can Save Tanzania Over Sh650 Billion Annually

Dar es Salaam - Experts in nutrition say the government can save over Sh650 billion in revenue each year alone--equivalent to 2.65 per cent of GDP--if it invests heavily in the provision of vitamins and minerals to pregnant women, adolescent girls and newborn children. Mr Joel Spicer, the chief executive officer of the Canadian-based organisation NutritionInt, told The Citizen that by investing in nutrition for new born children and pregnant women means that the country develops human capital for the future; creates a productive population and a nation free of diseases.

