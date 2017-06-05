Tanzania: How One Woman Turned Childh...

Tanzania: How One Woman Turned Childhood Hobby Into a Profitable Business

Monday Jun 5

When Lilian Joseph,28, picked up a bundle of yarn on the road on her way from the shop where she had been sent by her mother 19 years ago, she had no idea that would be the beginning of her journey towards self employment later in life. Today the Geography and Environmental Studies graduate earns a living through knitting, thanks to the yarn she picked almost two decades ago.

Chicago, IL

