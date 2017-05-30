Tanzania: How Lack of Transparency Un...

Tanzania: How Lack of Transparency Undermining Natural Gas Production

Friday Jun 2

Dar es Salaam - As global pressure on transparency mounts in the extractive industry, the practice is said to be wanting in natural gas production as local authorities from resource areas doubt about the amount of revenue collected from the industry. Local officials in areas, where the natural gas is extracted say they are supposed to get more than what they receive, citing lack of transparency as a stumbling block.

Chicago, IL

