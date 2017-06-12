Tanzania: Hope As Investors Revive Do...

Tanzania: Hope As Investors Revive Dodoma Wine Factory

Grape farmers will soon be assured of reliable markets for their products as an investor is currently reviving a wine factory here, the Parliament heard. The deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office , Mr Anthony Mavunde told the August House this morning that the Dodoma Wine Company Limited is currently under maintenance with a view of reviving its operations.

