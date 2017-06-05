Tanzania: Gunmen Shot Dead On Eve of ...

Tanzania: Gunmen Shot Dead On Eve of New Police Boss's Visit to Rufiji

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a militiaman in Rufiji District on the eve of a visit by newly appointed Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro to launch a new approach to end a spate of mysterious killings, which target local leaders and the police. The killing of Mr Erick Mwarabu, 37, has brought to a total of 33 people, who have been killed in cold blood since January 2015.

Chicago, IL

