Tanzania: Govt Warns NGOs Against Sup...

Tanzania: Govt Warns NGOs Against Supporting Teen Mothers to Go Back to School

The Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, has warned Non-governmental organizations against campaigning for the rights of children that any student, who is made pregnant should return to school. The minister has wanted such NGOs to immediately stop that campaign, threatening to deregister them if they continued with the campaign.

