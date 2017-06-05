Tanzania: Govt to Employ Over 15,000 ...

Tanzania: Govt to Employ Over 15,000 New Workers in 2017/18

The government will employ 15,000 new workers in 2017/18 financial year to fill the gap created after employment of more than 12,000 public servants were terminated due to lack of guanine academic certificates. Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government George Simbachawene admitted that there are shortage of workers in some of public offices following the verification of academic certificates of Public Servants.

