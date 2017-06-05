Tanzania: Govt Scraps Car Licence Fees, to Increase Fuel Levy
Finance minister Philip Mpango told Parliament in Dodoma during the budget speech Thursday that the government will instead increase the petroleum levy. The government will also give a tax amnesty to motorists who had yet to clear their dues.
