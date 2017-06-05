Tanzania: Govt Says No to Prado, Prefers Toyota Land Cruiser VX
The State prefers Toyota Land Cruiser VX to Prado due to safety, cost of maintenance, durability and its prototypical ability to hit the road, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Prof Makame Mbarawa stated yesterday. Prof Mbarawa noted that before deciding to purchase anything, the government has a lot of factors to consider other than the price.
