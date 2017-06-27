Tanzania: Govt Says No Hard Feeling O...

Tanzania: Govt Says No Hard Feeling Over Trump Refugees Cut

The government has said that it has no ill-feelings over the stance taken by the US government, to slash down the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps seeking resettlement into United States, saying it will continue providing essential services to those currently being sheltered in the country. The US government recently issued an Executive Order cutting by more than half the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps, seeking resettlement into United States, this year.

Chicago, IL

