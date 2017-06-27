Tanzania: Govt Says No Hard Feeling Over Trump Refugees Cut
The government has said that it has no ill-feelings over the stance taken by the US government, to slash down the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps seeking resettlement into United States, saying it will continue providing essential services to those currently being sheltered in the country. The US government recently issued an Executive Order cutting by more than half the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps, seeking resettlement into United States, this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC