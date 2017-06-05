Tanzania: Govt Saves 54bn/ - in Anti-...

Tanzania: Govt Saves 54bn/ - in Anti-Corruption Drive

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau has saved 53.9bn/- in public funds through various operations and interventions in 2016/2017 financial year. Such an amount is bigger compared to that saved during the 2015/2016 financial year, which amounted to 7bn/- only, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

Chicago, IL

