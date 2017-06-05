Tanzania: Govt Puts On Hold Eurobond Deal On Hiked Interest Rate
The government postponed borrowing from international lenders in the 2016/17 financial year after the interest rates increased, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango has said. Dr Mpango said in Parliament yesterday that the government had put on hold borrowing plans from international lenders after interest rates increased to nine per cent from six per cent.
