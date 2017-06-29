Tanzania: Govt Insists a Ban On Maize Export Won't Be Lifted

The government has reiterated that the ban on maize exports is here to stay and that those trying to go contrary to the directive may face the music. The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa told the Parliament this morning that the government was still collecting data on the adequacy of maize in the country before lifting the export ban, noting however that spot checks show that a number of regions within the country are still facing food shortages.

