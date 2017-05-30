Tanzania: Govt Gives Dangote, Mining ...

Tanzania: Govt Gives Dangote, Mining Firms Ultimatum to List on Stock Market

Friday Jun 2

The government has said 12 mining companies, including Dangote Industries Limited, must start processing of listing a minimum of 30 per cent of each company's shareholding at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange by August this year.

Chicago, IL

