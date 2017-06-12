Tanzania: Five Villages Demand 53 Billion/ - From North Mara Goldmines

Five village councils in Mara Region have filed a commercial suit before the High Court at Mwanza District Registry against North Mara Gold Mine Limited, which is operated by Acacia Mining Limited, demanding over 53bn/- being outstanding balance in royalty fees. The villages, or the plaintiffs in the matter, include: Nyamwaga Village Council, Kerende Village Council, Kewanja Village Council, Nyangoto Village Council and Genkuru Village Council, all located within Tarime District in Mara Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.