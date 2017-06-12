Tanzania: Five Villages Demand 53 Bil...

Tanzania: Five Villages Demand 53 Billion/ - From North Mara Goldmines

Five village councils in Mara Region have filed a commercial suit before the High Court at Mwanza District Registry against North Mara Gold Mine Limited, which is operated by Acacia Mining Limited, demanding over 53bn/- being outstanding balance in royalty fees. The villages, or the plaintiffs in the matter, include: Nyamwaga Village Council, Kerende Village Council, Kewanja Village Council, Nyangoto Village Council and Genkuru Village Council, all located within Tarime District in Mara Region.

