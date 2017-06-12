Tanzania: Fallen Expert Who Trained T...

Tanzania: Fallen Expert Who Trained Tanzania Docs On Ebola Sorely Missed

Dar es Salaam - The medical community in Tanzania is still mourning the loss of a veteran specialist, Dr Simon Ntabaguzi--an expert in infectious diseases who succumbed to cancer of the oesophagus last week at Muhimbili National Hospital , at the age of 59. He is survived by two children. He battled for a long time with cancer.

