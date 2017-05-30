Tanzania: Fake Certificates in Tanzan...

Tanzania: Fake Certificates in Tanzania Economic Equation

The issue of educational qualifications as they relate to employees in public service in the Government of Tanzania is going viral with much vengeance all round! Following a directive in late-2016 of the President of the 5th-Phase Government of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, verification of the academic credentials of reportedly 400,035 civil servants who draw emoluments from Government coffers unearthed much rot! The probe revealed that 9,932 public service employees got where they're today on the back of educational certificates which were/are unsuitable/inappropriate every which way.

Chicago, IL

