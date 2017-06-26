Tanzania: 'Exploitative' Mining Tax Incentives Return to Bite Tanzania's Revenue
Tanzania's cocktail of incentives in the mining sector has begun to bite as President John Magufuli's administration grapples with some of them. This comes as its fellow Southern Africa Development Corporation member, South Africa, last week raised the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30 per cent, from 26 per cent.
