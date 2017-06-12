Tanzania: Experts Urge Govt to Scrap ...

Tanzania: Experts Urge Govt to Scrap VAT On Tourism, Banking

Dar es Salaam - The The government has been advised to remove value-added tax on tourism and banking in the coming financial year. The director and partner for tax services at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr Joseph Lyimo, said reducing or exempting VAT would spur growth in banks and tourism business.

