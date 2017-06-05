Tanzania: Experts Hail Magufuli's New...

Tanzania: Experts Hail Magufuli's New Tax System

Dar es Salaam - The Electronic Revenue Collection System offers a win-win situation to both the government and to companies alike, a telecommunication expert has said. Halotel Tanzania managing director Le Van Dai, said on Wednesday the system helps companies to operate transparently.

Chicago, IL

