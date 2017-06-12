Tanzania: Experts Deplore Weak Private Sector for Industrialisation

According to economics professor Haji Semboja, of the University of Dar es Salaam, although measures taken by the government in its 2017/17 budget to protect local manufacturers are welcome, they are long-overdue and the private sector is weak. "The current stance of the government to protect investors is welcome, but it should be backed by supporting measures from social groups and all corners of society including civic and religious organisations," says Prof Semboja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.