Tanzania: Ethiopian Experts Jet in fo...

Tanzania: Ethiopian Experts Jet in for Magufuli's Stiegler's Gorge Project

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A promise by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, to bring a team of dam experts to help in the implementation of Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project envisaged to pump into the national grid 2,100 megawatts, officially materialises today when the team jets into the country. A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications quoted President John Magufuli as saying, the Ethiopian dam experts are expected to arrive in the country and later meet and hold talks with local experts ahead of the kicking off of the country's project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC