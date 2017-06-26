Tanzania: Director of Public Prosecut...

Tanzania: Director of Public Prosecutions' Bail Powers Criticised

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two prominent law professors, Gamaliel Mgongo Fimbo and Chris Maina Peter, are at one on the unconstitutionality of a provision granting powers on the Director of Public Prosecutions to deny bail to accused persons in criminal proceedings. In a hearing conducted by the Court of Appeal last week, the two seasoned lawyers, who were invited as amicus curie , supported the judgment given by the High Court to declare as "a bad law" the DPP's power conferring provision, which is section 148 of the Criminal Procedure Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC