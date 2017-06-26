Tanzania: Director of Public Prosecutions' Bail Powers Criticised

Two prominent law professors, Gamaliel Mgongo Fimbo and Chris Maina Peter, are at one on the unconstitutionality of a provision granting powers on the Director of Public Prosecutions to deny bail to accused persons in criminal proceedings. In a hearing conducted by the Court of Appeal last week, the two seasoned lawyers, who were invited as amicus curie , supported the judgment given by the High Court to declare as "a bad law" the DPP's power conferring provision, which is section 148 of the Criminal Procedure Act .

