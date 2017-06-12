Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Port Savours Double Delight
With the transport sector still savouring the expected benefits of the announced scrapping of VAT on transit cargo, a move that is likely to increase volume of consignments at the Dar es Salaam Port, the harbour has received yet another shot in the arm. The government through Tanzania Ports Authority , yesterday, signed a 36-month contract with a Chinese firm for the designing, construction, deepening and strengthening of the Dar es Salaam Port.
