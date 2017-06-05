Tanzania: Cut Regulatory Fees, Say So...

Tanzania: Cut Regulatory Fees, Say Soft-Drink Producers

13 hrs ago

Dar es Salaam - Soft-drink producers have called on the government to reduce multiple regulatory fees in its 2017/18 budget. They include the import duty , additional 15 per cent refundable, sugar levy at $6 per tonne, wharfage and railway development levy.

Chicago, IL

