Tanzania: Cut Down Criticism, Offer Solution to Rufiji Killings - Govt
Dar es Salaam/Dodoma - As MPs expressed concern over unending killings taking place in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji in Coast Region, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba urged the legislators to offer suggestions on how to stem the murders by collaborating with security organs instead of simply criticising the government. Speaking when the Parliament was passing some resolutions, Mr Nchemba said two MPs from the Opposition used most of their time to criticise authorities over the brutal killings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC