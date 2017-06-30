Tanzania: Cut Down Criticism, Offer S...

Tanzania: Cut Down Criticism, Offer Solution to Rufiji Killings - Govt

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma - As MPs expressed concern over unending killings taking place in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji in Coast Region, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba urged the legislators to offer suggestions on how to stem the murders by collaborating with security organs instead of simply criticising the government. Speaking when the Parliament was passing some resolutions, Mr Nchemba said two MPs from the Opposition used most of their time to criticise authorities over the brutal killings.

Chicago, IL

