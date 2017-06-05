Tanzania: Country Secure U.S.$ 51 Mil...

Tanzania: Country Secure U.S.$ 51 Million Loan From Kuwait

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania has secured a $51 million loan from Kuwait government, which will be used to 85 kilometers Chanya-Nyahua road, which will link Tabora and Singida. Tanzania has also received from Kuwait government two garbage collector trucks worth $200, 000 as well as $250,000 which will be used to purchase medical supplies for the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute , a statement from Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa indicates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC