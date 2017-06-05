Tanzania: Country Secure U.S.$ 51 Million Loan From Kuwait

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania has secured a $51 million loan from Kuwait government, which will be used to 85 kilometers Chanya-Nyahua road, which will link Tabora and Singida. Tanzania has also received from Kuwait government two garbage collector trucks worth $200, 000 as well as $250,000 which will be used to purchase medical supplies for the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute , a statement from Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa indicates.

