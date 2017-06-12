Tanzania: Country Lost Over U.S.$48 Billion in Minerals Revenue

Tanzania lost between 68.6 trillion/- and 108.5 trillion in revenues from exporting mineral concentrates from1998 to March 2017, the second Presidential Committee formed to probe the deals has revealed. The shocking report established that the missed earnings were a result of mining companies evading paying income tax, withholding tax, royalties and costs for vessels to load and offload at the ports.

