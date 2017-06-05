Tanzania confirms Zanzibar's bid for Fifa membership
Tanzania's Football Federation president, Jamal Malinzi, has confirmed Zanzibar's fresh bid to become a member of Fifa. Zanzibar, which is officially part of Tanzania but has its own government, was given unanimous approval at the Confederation of African Football's general assembly in March.
