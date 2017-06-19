Tanzania: Coffee Research Institute Launches Scheme to Increase Coffee Production
The Tanzania Coffee Research Institute has embarked on a training programme for farmers on modern crop husbandry in order to enable coffee to regain its lost glory. Under the programme, several farmers in Kilimanjaro Region have been assisted in forming groups under which they are exposed to techniques to produce high yielding and disease resistant varieties.
