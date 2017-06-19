Tanzania: Cleric Hails Magufuli's Cru...

Tanzania: Cleric Hails Magufuli's Crusade to Safeguard Country's Resources

The International Evangelism Church has called upon all Tanzanians to rally behind President John Magufuli in the crusade he has ignited to safeguard the country's resources and have Tanzanians benefit from the same. Addressing members of the media here yesterday, Bishop Eliud Issangya hailed Dr Magufuli for defending the helpless, partly, by forming two teams to review what was said to be mineral sand in several containers detained at the Dar es Salaam port, only to find there was gold worth between 676bn/- and 1.146tr/-.

Chicago, IL

