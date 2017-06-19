Tanzania: Canadian Firm Pumps 4.8 Billion - Towards Reducing Stunting

THE government and Canadian based organisation-Nutritional International has launched a 4.8bn/- 'Right Start' project aiming to improve health of pregnant women and reducing stunting among children in Simiyu and Mwanza regions. The five-year-project will reach over 200,000 pregnant women with iron and folic acid supplementation and over 100,000 adolescence girls and 360,000 children with nutrition services.

