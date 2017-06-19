Tanzania: Canadian Firm Pumps 4.8 Bil...

Tanzania: Canadian Firm Pumps 4.8 Billion - Towards Reducing Stunting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE government and Canadian based organisation-Nutritional International has launched a 4.8bn/- 'Right Start' project aiming to improve health of pregnant women and reducing stunting among children in Simiyu and Mwanza regions. The five-year-project will reach over 200,000 pregnant women with iron and folic acid supplementation and over 100,000 adolescence girls and 360,000 children with nutrition services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC