Tanzania: Call to Fire All Ruling Party Members Implicated in Corruption Scandals

Geita Rural Member of Parliament, Joseph Musukuma has asked the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi to root out all people who have been implicated in mega scandals in the country. Contributing during a debate on the national budget in the Parliament on Thursday, Musukuma said it was amazing that there were people who have been named in every major scandals in the country but they are still in the ruling party.

