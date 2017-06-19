Tanzania: Brokers Welcome IPOs Opening to Foreigners
Stockbrockers have hailed the government plans to amend a telecom act in a bid to allow foreign investors during primary offers. The players said the intention was good to the people and the economy and would help to enhance integration of the EAC economies.
