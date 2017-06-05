Tanzania: Bring to Book Defaulters of...

Tanzania: Bring to Book Defaulters of Workers' Pension Contributions - VP Orders

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered Pension Funds in the country to take tough legal action against all employers who default paying their workers' pension contributions. The Vice-President gave the order in Mwanza, yesterday, while officiating at the opening of a seminar that focused on life after retirement, opportunities and investment organised by the Public Service Pensions Fund .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC