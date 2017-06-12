Tanzania: Bogus Insurers Worry Mbeya

Ten out of every 100 motor vehicles which are inspected in the country are found with fake Insurance stickers which are provided by unknown individuals, according to Tanzania Insurance Regula-tory Authority . In a move to fight the chal-lenge, TIRA has introduced a new electronic system for inspecting and verifying motor vehicle and motorcycle Insurance which is known as TIRA, MIS.

