Tanzania: Accidents Top Subject in Zanzibar President Shein, Police Chief Sirro's Discussion
President Ali Mohamed Shein has expressed deep concern over the consistent increase in road accidents that claim several lives and maim many others, saying more should be done to minimise the problem. The sentiments featured in remarks he made at the State House yesterday, during a meeting with Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro, who paid a courtesy call on the President.
