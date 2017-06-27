Tanzania: 8 Killed, 9 Missing in Peaceful Eid-El-Fitr Celebrations
Police in the country, as of yesterday -- the second day of Eid celebrations - confirmed recording eight deaths and nine people missing in Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam and Kagera regions. While reports indicate that many parts of the country peacefully marked the celebrations, deaths and road accidents flawed the festivity in some regions.
